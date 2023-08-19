Brighton predicted line-up vs Wolves: Moises Caicedo replacement confirmed and an Evan Ferguson surprise

Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi accepts his side will have to “find the right balance” as they look to move on from the departure of Moises Caicedo.

Midfielder Caicedo completed his transfer to Chelsea earlier this week in a deal which could eventually rise to a British transfer record fee of £115millon.

The Seagulls have already shown they can adapt without the influential Ecuadorian international, starting the new Premier League campaign with a 4-1 home win over promoted Luton.

De Zerbi takes his side to Wolves on Saturday with focus very much on what lies ahead and not what might have been if Caicedo was still there.

“We have to adapt and play a different way. We are looking at different strategies because Moises is unique with different qualities and a top player,” De Zerbi said.

“Without Moises we have to find the right balance – always keeping the ball, always playing in our style.

“But we are changing something and we have to be more focused when we have the ball and cannot lose it in a simple way. We have to be ready to react.”

De Zerbi hopes to be able to further strengthen his squad before the transfer window closes, having been linked with a move for Lille midfielder Carlos Baleba.

“We are working on a new midfielder, but I don’t know the situation,” the Brighton boss told a press conference.

“We are studying many midfielders, but that is not my focus (right now) – I am focused only on the game against Wolverhampton.”

Adam Webster and Adam Lallana are expected back after missing the Luton game, while Tariq Lamptey continues to step up his recovery from a knee injury with a run-out for the Under-21s against Chelsea on Friday.

Wolves were unfortunate to leave Old Trafford with a 1-0 defeat on Monday night, and De Zerbi is expecting a reaction.

The Brighton boss said: “Wolves played a fantastic game (against United), they didn’t deserve to lose. We know the coach of Wolves very well – we played against (his old club) Bournemouth last season and it was difficult.”