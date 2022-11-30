Brighton and Hove Albion are currently seventh in the Premier League – but where are Roberto De Zerbi's team predicted to finish this season?

It has been a decent first half of the 2022-23 campaign for Albion despite losing their head coach Graham Potter to Chelsea last September.

The Seagulls were fourth when Potter and his backroom team departed for Stamford Bridge. It was a surprise exit that could have derailed the team but Albion acted swiftly and appointed Italian De Zerbi, who has kept Albion on track and within striking distance of a European spot.

The Premier League continues it's break because of the Qatar World Cup and Albion will return to league action on Boxing Day at Southampton and then welcome league leaders Arsenal to the Amex on December 31.

De Zerbi and his team will be targeting European qualification this term but face stiff competition from the likes of Man United, Newcastle, Tottenham, Liverpool, Chelsea and also Fulham.

Using data from statistics experts fivethirtyeight.com, here is where Brighton and their rivals are tipped to finish in their quest for Europe.

1. Manchester City Predicted points: 84 Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

2. Arsenal Predicted points: 81 Photo: Harriet Lander Photo Sales

3. Liverpool Predicted points: 69 Photo: Jan Kruger Photo Sales

4. Manchester United Predicted points: 68 Photo: KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV Photo Sales