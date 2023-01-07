Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi will assess World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister ahead of the FA Cup third round clash at Middlesbrough

The Seagulls head to Michael Carrick’s in-form Boro side on Saturday for a third-round FA Cup tie fraught with danger. Brighton have been in fine form in the Premier League, winning four of their last six games to rise to eighth place. Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister could make his first Brighton start since becoming a World Cup winner last month. Mac Allister was a second-half substitute on Tuesday as the Seagulls thrashed Everton 4-1 at Goodison Park.

“I would like to speak with him,” De Zerbi said ahead of his maiden FA Cup tie. “I don’t want to take risks with Alexis, but for sure he will play one part of the game. We will see. There is a possibility to play with younger players if we need to achieve the result, but it’s not a gift. Football at our level, there are no gifts. We have to respect football.”

Brighton have Danny Welbeck and Deniz Undav available again after injury, but Adam Webster remains out and concerns remain over the fitness of Belgium forward Leandro Trossard.

Here’s how Albion could line-up for this at the Riverside...

