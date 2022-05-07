Brighton striker Danny Welbeck has been in fine recent in the Premier League ahead of the match against his former club Manchester United

Brighton predicted starting line-up: two changes amid Danny Welbeck call vs Manchester United

Brighton and Hove Albion will aim to continue their fine recent form in the Premier League against Manchester United

By Derren Howard
Saturday, 7th May 2022, 10:15 am

Graham Potter’s Albion remain on track for a top 10 finish following superb recent results at Arsenal, Tottenham and Wolves.

Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu has been ruled out against Manchester United because of a groin injury.

Boss Graham Potter has revealed that Mwepu is likely to miss the last three games of the Premier League season.

Jeremy Sarmiento will sit out United’s visit to the south coast because of a hamstring problem but Potter has said that otherwise Brighton are in good health.

Marcus Rashford and Eric Bailly will both miss the trip for Manchester United but Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have returned to training.

They join Paul Pogba and Luke Shaw on the list of confirmed absentees, with Jadon Sancho also expected to miss out again with tonsillitis.

Here’s how Albion are tipped to line-up for this one:

1. Sanchez - GK

Will have his work cut out to keep a clean sheet against Ronaldo

Photo: Naomi Baker

2. Veltman - D

Has been Mr Reliable for Albion and a contender for player of the season

Photo: Mike Hewitt

3. Dunk - D

The skipper would love a victory against United in front of his own fans

Photo: Naomi Baker

4. Webster - D

Struggled to get back to his best after injury but expect him to slot into the back three today

Photo: Mike Hewitt

