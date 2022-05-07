Brighton predicted starting line-up: two changes amid Danny Welbeck call vs Manchester United

Graham Potter’s Albion remain on track for a top 10 finish following superb recent results at Arsenal, Tottenham and Wolves.

Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu has been ruled out against Manchester United because of a groin injury.

Boss Graham Potter has revealed that Mwepu is likely to miss the last three games of the Premier League season.

Jeremy Sarmiento will sit out United’s visit to the south coast because of a hamstring problem but Potter has said that otherwise Brighton are in good health.

Marcus Rashford and Eric Bailly will both miss the trip for Manchester United but Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have returned to training.

They join Paul Pogba and Luke Shaw on the list of confirmed absentees, with Jadon Sancho also expected to miss out again with tonsillitis.

Here’s how Albion are tipped to line-up for this one:

