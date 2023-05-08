Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Fire breaks out on London underground
21 hours ago UK National Lottery player comes forward to claim £46.2 million prize
22 hours ago Zoe Ball drops out of presenting King Charles coronation concert
1 day ago Watch: Red Arrows cockpit view of King Charles Coronation Flypast
1 day ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
1 day ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million

Brighton predicted starting line-up vs Everton: four changes and big Billy Gilmour call made - gallery

Brighton and Hove Albion welcome Everton to the Amex Stadium in the Premier League this afternoon

By Derren Howard
Published 8th May 2023, 10:31 BST
Updated 8th May 2023, 10:51 BST

Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton will look to make it three wins on the bounce as they welcome lowly Everton to the south coast this afternoon.

Albion are seventh in the Premier League and remain on track for European qualification following home victories against Wolves and Manchester United. Consecutive wins for De Zerbi’s men were a welcome boost after a tough period that saw them lose the FA Cup semi-final to Manchester United on penalties at Wembley Stadium, swiftly followed by a bruising 3-1 loss at Nottingham Forest. The Seagulls returned to form in style as they thumped Wolves 6-0 and then avenged their cup loss with a 1-0 win against Erik ten Hag’s United. De Zerbi will have some key decisions to make today as injuries continue to limit his options. Striker Evan Ferguson could be available following for the first time following his ankle injury sustained at Chelsea. Pascal Gross missed the win against United and remains a doubt, as does defender Joel Veltman, who is struggling with a hamstring issue.

Here’s Brighton predicted starting line-up vs Everton...

Brighton and Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi is aiming for a third consecutive win in the Premier League

1.

Brighton and Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi is aiming for a third consecutive win in the Premier League Photo: Mike Hewitt

Brilliant against Man United and De Zerbi's undoubted No 1.

2. Jason Steele - GK

Brilliant against Man United and De Zerbi's undoubted No 1. Photo: Mike Hewitt

Missed the United win but the experienced German is set to return at right back.

3. Pascal Gross - RB

Missed the United win but the experienced German is set to return at right back. Photo: Mike Hewitt

The skipper has performed at consistently high level this season.

4. Lewis Dunk - CB

The skipper has performed at consistently high level this season. Photo: Mike Hewitt

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:BrightonSeagullsEvertonAmex StadiumBilly GilmourManchester UnitedPremier LeagueJoel Veltman