Albion are seventh in the Premier League and remain on track for European qualification following home victories against Wolves and Manchester United. Consecutive wins for De Zerbi’s men were a welcome boost after a tough period that saw them lose the FA Cup semi-final to Manchester United on penalties at Wembley Stadium, swiftly followed by a bruising 3-1 loss at Nottingham Forest. The Seagulls returned to form in style as they thumped Wolves 6-0 and then avenged their cup loss with a 1-0 win against Erik ten Hag’s United. De Zerbi will have some key decisions to make today as injuries continue to limit his options. Striker Evan Ferguson could be available following for the first time following his ankle injury sustained at Chelsea. Pascal Gross missed the win against United and remains a doubt, as does defender Joel Veltman, who is struggling with a hamstring issue.