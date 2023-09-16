Brighton predicted starting line-up vs Man United: Evan Ferguson and Ansu Fati calls made

Brighton resume their Premier League campaign at Manchester United and selection decisions are rarely straightforward after the international break

Brighton's Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi has a few selection head scratchers ahead of the trip to Man United

De Zerbi’s men head into the contest in fine form, having won three of their opening four Premier League matches this season, scoring 12 goals.

A 1-0 victory at the Amex Stadium overseen by the Italian in May made it three successive league wins for Brighton in meetings with United.

Republic of Ireland international Evan Ferguson, scorer of a hat-trick when Brighton beat Newcastle 3-1 in their last match, is being monitored after the 18-year-old missed the Republic of Ireland’s two games during the international break due to a knee injury.

The contest could see Spain forward Ansu Fati make his debut after joining on loan from Barcelona on transfer deadline day.

“He has only had four or five sessions with us so I want to give him as much time as possible,” De Zerbi said. “He is a big, big talent. I have worked with him for one week but if you ask me his best position in one month I will know. The same applies to Carlos Baleba (who was also signed on deadline day, joining from Lille), he is a great talent.”

De Zerbi also said that “Facundo (Buonanotte) and Pervis (Estupinan) are tired after a long travel but are fine.”