Brighton predicted starting line-up vs Man United: Evan Ferguson and Ansu Fati calls made
De Zerbi’s men head into the contest in fine form, having won three of their opening four Premier League matches this season, scoring 12 goals.
A 1-0 victory at the Amex Stadium overseen by the Italian in May made it three successive league wins for Brighton in meetings with United.
Republic of Ireland international Evan Ferguson, scorer of a hat-trick when Brighton beat Newcastle 3-1 in their last match, is being monitored after the 18-year-old missed the Republic of Ireland’s two games during the international break due to a knee injury.
The contest could see Spain forward Ansu Fati make his debut after joining on loan from Barcelona on transfer deadline day.
“He has only had four or five sessions with us so I want to give him as much time as possible,” De Zerbi said. “He is a big, big talent. I have worked with him for one week but if you ask me his best position in one month I will know. The same applies to Carlos Baleba (who was also signed on deadline day, joining from Lille), he is a great talent.”
De Zerbi also said that “Facundo (Buonanotte) and Pervis (Estupinan) are tired after a long travel but are fine.”
Here’s how Albion could line-up for this one: Bart Verbruggen; Joel Veltman, Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul van Hecke, Igor Julio; Pascal Gross, Billy Gilmour; Solly March, Ansu Fati, Kaoru Mitoma; Joao Pedro.