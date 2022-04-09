Brighton predicted starting XI - Danny Welbeck benched, Yves Bissouma call made amid THREE changes vs Arsenal

Graham Potter and Brighton will hope to build on an encouraging display against Norwich last weekend as they look to put a dent in Arsenal's Champions League hopes.
Albion look safe in 13th position and are 10 points above the drop zone.
The Seagulls have stuttered of late but will look to end the campaign strongly and achieve their aim of a top 10 finish.
Potter will however be without Poland international midfielder Jakub Moder who suffered a serious ACL injury against Norwich.
Adam Lallana (hamstring) and Adam Webster (calf) are expected to be in the squad but are not likely to start.
Moisés Caicedo is available once more after an illness.
