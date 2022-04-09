Brighton predicted starting XI - Danny Welbeck benched, Yves Bissouma call made amid THREE changes vs Arsenal

Graham Potter and Brighton will hope to build on an encouraging display against Norwich last weekend as they look to put a dent in Arsenal's Champions League hopes.

Albion look safe in 13th position and are 10 points above the drop zone.

The Seagulls have stuttered of late but will look to end the campaign strongly and achieve their aim of a top 10 finish.

Potter will however be without Poland international midfielder Jakub Moder who suffered a serious ACL injury against Norwich.

Adam Lallana (hamstring) and Adam Webster (calf) are expected to be in the squad but are not likely to start.

Moisés Caicedo is available once more after an illness.

Scroll down and click through to see how Albion could line-up at the Emirates Satdium.

Robert Sanchez Linked with a move to Newcastle this week. Will hope to build on his clean sheet against Norwich

Joel Veltman Unlucky not to score last week against Norwich. The reliable Dutchman should line-up on the right of the defence

Lewis Dunk Ben White said he's the most under-rated defender in the PL - not by Albion fans!

Marc Cucurella What signing and a serious contender for Albion's player of the season