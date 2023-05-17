Brighton predicted starting XI for Newcastle: Huge Moises Caicedo decision made and a late Levi Colwill call

It seems Moises Caicedo can play any position on the field. The Ecuador international has been excellent alongside Alexis Mac Allister in midfield this term but has also displayed his class at right back of late. Caicedo, who has been linked a move away from the Seagulls this summer, dazzled at right back in the 3-0 win at Arsenal last Sunday and also carried out the role to perfection in the recent 6-0 win against Wolves.