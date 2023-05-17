Edit Account-Sign Out
Brighton predicted starting XI for Newcastle: Huge Moises Caicedo decision made and a late Levi Colwill call

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has a tricky team selection ahead of the trip to Newcastle

By Derren Howard
Published 17th May 2023, 10:20 BST
Updated 17th May 2023, 10:41 BST

It seems Moises Caicedo can play any position on the field. The Ecuador international has been excellent alongside Alexis Mac Allister in midfield this term but has also displayed his class at right back of late. Caicedo, who has been linked a move away from the Seagulls this summer, dazzled at right back in the 3-0 win at Arsenal last Sunday and also carried out the role to perfection in the recent 6-0 win against Wolves.

The right back area has been a problem for Brighton this season as Tariq Lamptey (knee) and Joel Veltman (hamstring) have had their injury issues and Pascal Gross has also filled in at times. When Caicedo, 21, operates the full-back role, his presence in midfield can sometimes by missed. Billy Gilmour has played well in midfield when called upon but with Veltman spotted back in training this week, De Zerbi has a huge call to make. Here's how Albion are set to line-up at Newcastle tomorrow night...

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has a few injury issues ahead of the trip to Newcastle

1. LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 14: Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, gives the team instructions during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Emirates Stadium on May 14, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has a few injury issues ahead of the trip to Newcastle Photo: Julian Finney

Superb against Arsenal and De Zerbi's established No1

2. Jason Steele - GK

Superb against Arsenal and De Zerbi's established No1 Photo: Mike Hewitt

Pictured in training this week and could return at right back following a hamstring injury

3. Joel Veltman - RB

Pictured in training this week and could return at right back following a hamstring injury Photo: Mike Hewitt

The inspirational skipper will take his place at the heart of the defence

4. Lewis Dunk - CB

The inspirational skipper will take his place at the heart of the defence Photo: Ryan Pierse

