Brighton predicted starting XI for Newcastle: Huge Moises Caicedo decision made and a late Levi Colwill call
Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has a tricky team selection ahead of the trip to Newcastle
It seems Moises Caicedo can play any position on the field. The Ecuador international has been excellent alongside Alexis Mac Allister in midfield this term but has also displayed his class at right back of late. Caicedo, who has been linked a move away from the Seagulls this summer, dazzled at right back in the 3-0 win at Arsenal last Sunday and also carried out the role to perfection in the recent 6-0 win against Wolves.
The right back area has been a problem for Brighton this season as Tariq Lamptey (knee) and Joel Veltman (hamstring) have had their injury issues and Pascal Gross has also filled in at times. When Caicedo, 21, operates the full-back role, his presence in midfield can sometimes by missed. Billy Gilmour has played well in midfield when called upon but with Veltman spotted back in training this week, De Zerbi has a huge call to make. Here's how Albion are set to line-up at Newcastle tomorrow night...