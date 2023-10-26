Brighton predicted XI and bench vs Ajax as De Zerbi makes Billy Gilmour and Ansu Fati decision
Brighton have taken just one point from their opening two games in Group B ahead of the double-header with the Dutch giants.
Asked if the game at the Amex was a must-win, De Zerbi replied: “Every game we have to try to win. Don’t play only for the result. We have to play showing our quality.”
Brighton though suffered a big blow with the news that Solly March is set for a “long period” out of the side. The winger suffered a knee injury in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Manchester City and looks set to be out for months.
Speaking at a press conference ahead of Thursday’s Europa League clash with Ajax, the Italian said: “Solly March’s injured, Danny Welbeck as well. We have enough to play and win the game.
“Solly unfortunately is a very, very tough injury, a very important injury. We lose him for a long period and for Welbeck the same."
Here’s how Albion could line-up for this one at the American Express Stadium…