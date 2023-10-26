BREAKING
Brighton predicted XI and bench vs Ajax as De Zerbi makes Billy Gilmour and Ansu Fati decision

Brighton and Hove Albion has some selection head-scratchers ahead of their Europa League clash against Ajax at the Amex Stadium
By Derren Howard
Published 26th Oct 2023, 09:49 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 16:53 BST

Brighton have taken just one point from their opening two games in Group B ahead of the double-header with the Dutch giants.

Asked if the game at the Amex was a must-win, De Zerbi replied: “Every game we have to try to win. Don’t play only for the result. We have to play showing our quality.”

Brighton though suffered a big blow with the news that Solly March is set for a “long period” out of the side. The winger suffered a knee injury in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Manchester City and looks set to be out for months.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Thursday’s Europa League clash with Ajax, the Italian said: “Solly March’s injured, Danny Welbeck as well. We have enough to play and win the game.

“Solly unfortunately is a very, very tough injury, a very important injury. We lose him for a long period and for Welbeck the same."

Here’s how Albion could line-up for this one at the American Express Stadium…

Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, is keen to get his first Europa League win with Brighton

1.

Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, is keen to get his first Europa League win with Brighton Photo: Naomi Baker

The experienced stopper could get the nod ahead of Verbruggen

2. Jason Steele - GK

The experienced stopper could get the nod ahead of Verbruggen Photo: Naomi Baker

The ex-Ajax man is looking forward to a "special" reunion with his old club

3. Joel Veltman - RB

The ex-Ajax man is looking forward to a "special" reunion with his old club Photo: Bryn Lennon

The skipper will be vital as Albion look to improve defensively

4. Lewis Dunk - CB

The skipper will be vital as Albion look to improve defensively Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

