Brighton predicted XI at Brentford: Roberto De Zerbi delight at £30m change and a very rare start for 35 y/o

All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League
By Derren Howard
Published 1st Apr 2024, 10:41 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2024, 11:08 BST

The Seagulls will be in rest and recovery mode today as they prepare for Wednesday’s Premier League trip to Brentford. Albion are ninth in the league standings after Sunday’s 2-1 loss at title-chasing Liverpool. De Zerbi’s men performed well at Anfield but in the end the quality of Jurgen Klopp’s team – led by ex-Brighton player Alexis Mac Allister shone through. Brentford will poses an altogether different challenge as Thomas Frank’s team, who drew 1-1 with Man United last time out, look to put further space between themselves and the relegation battle.

Here’s how brighton could line-up for this one at the Gtech Community Stadium...

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi takes his team to Brentford this Wednesday

De Zerbi likes to rotate his keepers but Verbruggen seems to have the edge over Jason Steele of late.

2. Bart Verbruggen - GK

Played in an advanced role at advanced but could revert to right back for Brentford ahead of Joel Veltman

3. Tariq Lamptey - RB

A trusted regular in the team alongside Lewis Dunk. An excellent season for the Netherlands man

4. Jan Paul van Hecke - CB

