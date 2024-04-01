Brighton predicted XI at Brentford: Roberto De Zerbi delight at £30m change and a very rare start for 35 y/o

The Seagulls will be in rest and recovery mode today as they prepare for Wednesday’s Premier League trip to Brentford. Albion are ninth in the league standings after Sunday’s 2-1 loss at title-chasing Liverpool. De Zerbi’s men performed well at Anfield but in the end the quality of Jurgen Klopp’s team – led by ex-Brighton player Alexis Mac Allister shone through. Brentford will poses an altogether different challenge as Thomas Frank’s team, who drew 1-1 with Man United last time out, look to put further space between themselves and the relegation battle.