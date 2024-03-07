Brighton predicted XI at Roma: £9m playmaker returns for De Zerbi and Ansu Fati decision made - gallery

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has some crunch decisions to make for the Europa League round of 16 first leg clash at Roma.

The Seagulls, who are competing in the Europa League knockout stages for the first ever time, have a daunting task ahead of them at the Stadio Olimpico.

De Zerbi's team are ninth in the Premier League but they have a number of injury concerns going into tonight's match.

The Italian head coach admits it's a 'tough moment' for his squad but says his team are ready to battle 'to keep their Europa League dream alive.'

Here's how the Seagulls could line-up for this one…

Bart Verbruggen - GK I expect the Dutchman to be between the sticks for this one ahead of Jason Steele as De Zerbi continues his rotation policy

Tariq Lamptey - RB The flying full back was impressive in Marseille and could get the nod ahead of Joel Veltman, who had strapping on his knee in training