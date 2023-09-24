Brighton predicted XI to face Bournemouth with Lewis Dunk decision made and Ansu Fati call

The Seagulls return to Premier League action on Sunday against Bournemouth having lost a first European tie when beaten 3-2 at home by Greek side AEK Athens on Thursday night.

While the mood at the Amex Stadium might have been somewhat flat following the Europa League defeat on the club’s big night, De Zerbi feels there are plenty of reasons to be positive for the challenges ahead.

Brighton have again produced a string of impressive displays in the Premier League, recovering from defeat at home by West Ham to beat both Newcastle and then Manchester United ahead of their European debut.

De Zerbi wants his players to remember how they got themselves into such a solid position.

“If Brighton win at Manchester United 3-1 – scoring a goal after I don’t know how many passes – if we won against Newcastle also 3-1, we know we have a lot of expectations,” De Zerbi said.

Bournemouth have slowly developed under new manager Andoni Iraola, building a three-game unbeaten run through all competitions following last weekend’s goalless draw at home to Chelsea.

De Zerbi said: “Bournemouth are better than last season. They have brought in (Justin) Kluivert and (Luis) Sinisterra, very good players.

“We have to play of our best if we want to win, but it will be difficult.”

Midfielders Pascal Gross and James Milner will also be assessed, while Republic of Ireland forward Evan Ferguson could return following illness. Lewis Dunk is also a doubt after missing the AEK match with a muscular injury and De Zerbi has a call to make on Barcelona loanee Ansu Fati.

Here’s how Brighton could line-up for this one...

