Brighton predicted XI to face Marseille with Roberto De Zerbi to make major Lewis Dunk call - gallery
Brighton are sixth in the Premier League but a 6-1 loss at Aston Villa last Saturday makes it three losses from the last four fixtures in all-competitions.
The Seagulls need to hit back in style and get their Europa League Group B up and running, having lost their first match group stage match to 3-2 to AEK Athens at the Amex Stadium two weeks ago.
Marseille are themselves having a testing time and are 12 in Ligue 1 with just two wins so far this term. They do however have one point already on the board in Group B thanks to their 3-3 draw with Ajax on September 21.
De Zerbi is confident the Seagulls can regain their form for the trip to the south of France. “I believe in my players because I have big confidence in the people inside of my dressing room,” said the Italian after the Villa Park loss. “We are suffering a lot for this defeat but this can happen sometimes if you are not ready and you have to adapt quickly.”
Here’s how the Seagulls could line up for this one...