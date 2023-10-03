Brighton predicted XI to face Marseille with Roberto De Zerbi to make major Lewis Dunk call - gallery

Brighton and Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi has huge selection calls to make ahead of the Europa League clash in Marseille

Brighton are sixth in the Premier League but a 6-1 loss at Aston Villa last Saturday makes it three losses from the last four fixtures in all-competitions.

The Seagulls need to hit back in style and get their Europa League Group B up and running, having lost their first match group stage match to 3-2 to AEK Athens at the Amex Stadium two weeks ago.

Marseille are themselves having a testing time and are 12 in Ligue 1 with just two wins so far this term. They do however have one point already on the board in Group B thanks to their 3-3 draw with Ajax on September 21.

De Zerbi is confident the Seagulls can regain their form for the trip to the south of France. “I believe in my players because I have big confidence in the people inside of my dressing room,” said the Italian after the Villa Park loss. “We are suffering a lot for this defeat but this can happen sometimes if you are not ready and you have to adapt quickly.”

Here’s how the Seagulls could line up for this one...

1 . Bart Verbruggen - GK Jason Steele shipped six against Aston Villa and Verbruggen could return for this one as De Zerbi continues to rotate his keepers. Photo: Mike Stobe

2 . Joel Veltman - RB The experienced Dutchman could be on the right side of the defence as James Milner remains a doubt. Photo: James Gill

3 . Lewis Dunk - CB A major plus to have the skipper available after he missed the AEK Athens loss. Set to make his Europa League debut and what a time and place to do it. Photo: Eddie Keogh