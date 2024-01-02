Brighton predicted XI to face West Ham as Roberto De Zerbi hit with injury crisis and defensive dilemma

Roberto De Zerbi pulled off a tactical masterclass, with a depleted squad, in Brighton’s 4-2 win over Tottenham to cap off a hugely successful 2023.

Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion

However, the Albion head coach has even fewer options available to him for tonight’s clash against West Ham at London Stadium, with the visitors potentially without 10 players for the 7.30pm kick-off.

Ansu Fati, Julio Enciso, Simon Adingra, Kaoru Mitoma, Solly March, Joel Veltman, Tariq Lamptey and Igor Julio are all injured, captain Lewis Dunk is suspended, and Jack Hinshelwood could be a doubt.

While Adam Webster is set to return to the bench and Facundo Buonanotte appears to have been passed fit, the Seagulls’ options are in short supply. So, how will De Zerbi line up his side against the Hammers?

Guessing who will go in goal is a fool’s errand as De Zerbi alternates between Bart Verbruggen and Jason Steele practically from one game to the next but with the FA Cup coming up this weekend, the Dutchman may be given his cup bow in that competition and the veteran may stay in between the sticks for West Ham.

In defence, it gets a bit more tricky for De Zerbi. Jan Paul van Hecke is the only fit centre-back at present but with Pervis Estupinan back from injury, he could start alongside the 23-year-old. At full-back, more square pegs in round holes could come to the fore, but luckily for Brighton, they have the versatile duo of Pascal Gross and James Milner to fill in if needed.

Billy Gilmour will once again be tasked with ticking over Albion’s midfield, and Carlos Baleba, to add a bit more defensive solidity, and Adam Lallana, to inject a bit more guile, could be behind him and ahead of him respectively.

If fit, Buonanotte is almost certain to start and the potent mix of Joao Pedro and Danny Welbeck will likely lead the Seagulls’ attack, with Evan Ferguson, Jakub Moder, Mahmoud Dahoud, and Webster among the options off the bench.