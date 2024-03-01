Brighton predicted XI v Fulham: Ansu Fati drops out & £8m arrival pushing for debut - gallery

Brighton and Hove Albion will return to Premier League action at Fulham this Saturday.

The Seagulls will still be smarting from their FA Cup fifth round 1-0 loss at Wolves last Wednesday but they have little time to lick their wounds.

Marco Silva's Fulham are full of confidence having enjoyed a 2-1 win at Manchester United last time out, while Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi will also be mindful his injury-hit squad go to Roma on Thursday in the Europa League round of 16 – Brighton's biggest game of their season so far.

So how will De Zerbi juggle his squad for this one? Here's our predicted XI...

1 . Jason Steele - GK The keeper's error led to a goal at Wolves but I expect De Zerbi to stick with Steele ahead of Verbruggen for this one Photo: Jack Thomas - WWFC

2 . Tariq Lamptey - RB The flying full back missed Wolves with a muscle injury but should be available for selection at Fulham Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS

3 . Lewis Dunk - CB The Albion skipper will take his place in the heart of defence. If he's fit, he plays. Photo: Mike Hewitt