Brighton predicted XI v Fulham: Ansu Fati drops out & £8m arrival pushing for debut - gallery

All the last team news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League
By Derren Howard
Published 1st Mar 2024, 09:36 GMT
Updated 1st Mar 2024, 10:17 GMT

Brighton and Hove Albion will return to Premier League action at Fulham this Saturday.

The Seagulls will still be smarting from their FA Cup fifth round 1-0 loss at Wolves last Wednesday but they have little time to lick their wounds.

Marco Silva's Fulham are full of confidence having enjoyed a 2-1 win at Manchester United last time out, while Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi will also be mindful his injury-hit squad go to Roma on Thursday in the Europa League round of 16 – Brighton's biggest game of their season so far.

So how will De Zerbi juggle his squad for this one? Here's our predicted XI...

The keeper's error led to a goal at Wolves but I expect De Zerbi to stick with Steele ahead of Verbruggen for this one

1. Jason Steele - GK

The keeper's error led to a goal at Wolves but I expect De Zerbi to stick with Steele ahead of Verbruggen for this one Photo: Jack Thomas - WWFC

The flying full back missed Wolves with a muscle injury but should be available for selection at Fulham

2. Tariq Lamptey - RB

The flying full back missed Wolves with a muscle injury but should be available for selection at Fulham Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS

The Albion skipper will take his place in the heart of defence. If he's fit, he plays.

3. Lewis Dunk - CB

The Albion skipper will take his place in the heart of defence. If he's fit, he plays. Photo: Mike Hewitt

The Dutch defender looked a little shaky at times at Wolves but has been excellent this term and likely to start against Fulham ahead of Webster.

4. Jan Paul van Hecke - CB

The Dutch defender looked a little shaky at times at Wolves but has been excellent this term and likely to start against Fulham ahead of Webster. Photo: Jack Thomas - WWFC

