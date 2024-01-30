Brighton predicted XI v Luton: Five changes from Sheffield United with Lewis Dunk and Evan Ferguson decision - gallery

Roberto De Zerbi believes in-form Brighton top scorer Joao Pedro must sustain performances over 90 minutes to take the final step in becoming a “great, great player”.

Brazilian forward Pedro increased his tally for the season to 18 goals in all competitions with a hat-trick during Saturday’s 5-2 FA Cup win at Sheffield United.

The 22-year-old – a £30million summer signing from Watford – opened his Albion account on the first weekend of the campaign in a 4-1 victory at home to Tuesday evening’s Premier League opponents Luton.

“Joao Pedro’s DNA is of a top player,” said Brighton boss De Zerbi.

“The target of Joao is to play better and better and to keep this mentality because now he’s showing a great mentality, a mentality he needs and we need.

“He’s becoming amazing as a striker because his quality to play in ball possession, to play in between the lines, to make assists were important but in terms of goals, he’s improving a lot.

“The last step to become a great, great player is to play 90 minutes in the same way.

“Sometimes he starts the game not pushing off his best and I would like at the beginning of the game until the end of the game the same mentality.”

Here’s how Brighton could line up tonight...

1 . Jason Steele - GK The first of five changes could see Jason Steele return between the sticks ahead of Bart Verbruggen Photo: BEN STANSALL

2 . Jack Hinshelwood - RB The teenager is becoming a trusted and established Premier League performer for De Zerbi. Should start ahead of fit-again Tariq Lamptey Photo: BEN STANSALL

3 . Lewis Dunk - CB The skipper was on the bench for the FA Cup clash at Sheffield United but should return to face Luton Town Photo: Bryn Lennon