Brighton predicted XI v Luton: Five changes from Sheffield United with Lewis Dunk and Evan Ferguson decision - gallery

All the latest team news from Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League
By Derren Howard
Published 30th Jan 2024, 10:53 GMT
Updated 30th Jan 2024, 11:22 GMT

Roberto De Zerbi believes in-form Brighton top scorer Joao Pedro must sustain performances over 90 minutes to take the final step in becoming a “great, great player”.

Brazilian forward Pedro increased his tally for the season to 18 goals in all competitions with a hat-trick during Saturday’s 5-2 FA Cup win at Sheffield United.

The 22-year-old – a £30million summer signing from Watford – opened his Albion account on the first weekend of the campaign in a 4-1 victory at home to Tuesday evening’s Premier League opponents Luton.

“Joao Pedro’s DNA is of a top player,” said Brighton boss De Zerbi.

“The target of Joao is to play better and better and to keep this mentality because now he’s showing a great mentality, a mentality he needs and we need.

“He’s becoming amazing as a striker because his quality to play in ball possession, to play in between the lines, to make assists were important but in terms of goals, he’s improving a lot.

“The last step to become a great, great player is to play 90 minutes in the same way.

“Sometimes he starts the game not pushing off his best and I would like at the beginning of the game until the end of the game the same mentality.”

Here’s how Brighton could line up tonight...

The first of five changes could see Jason Steele return between the sticks ahead of Bart Verbruggen

1. Jason Steele - GK

The first of five changes could see Jason Steele return between the sticks ahead of Bart Verbruggen Photo: BEN STANSALL

The teenager is becoming a trusted and established Premier League performer for De Zerbi. Should start ahead of fit-again Tariq Lamptey

2. Jack Hinshelwood - RB

The teenager is becoming a trusted and established Premier League performer for De Zerbi. Should start ahead of fit-again Tariq Lamptey Photo: BEN STANSALL

The skipper was on the bench for the FA Cup clash at Sheffield United but should return to face Luton Town

3. Lewis Dunk - CB

The skipper was on the bench for the FA Cup clash at Sheffield United but should return to face Luton Town Photo: Bryn Lennon

The young Netherlands defender has been one of Albion's best players this term

4. Jan Paul van Hecke - CB

The young Netherlands defender has been one of Albion's best players this term Photo: Clive Mason

