Brighton predicted XI vs Chelsea: Four changes as Lewis Dunk & Joao Pedro decisions made

Brighton and Hove Albion team news ahead of today’s FA Cup clash against Chelsea

Brighton and Hove Albion will hope to respond in style in the FA Cup tonight after their painful 7-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest.

Chelsea are the visitors at the Amex Stadium today for a fourth round FA Cup clash as Brighton look to make progress against Enzo Maresca's team in this all Premier League tie.

Brighton's confidence will be fragile after their mauling at the City Ground and head coach Fabian Hurzeler will have to make some tricky calls for his injury-hit squad.

Skipper Lewis Dunk had a tough afternoon last week and could be rested for this one as Adam Webster looks to gain some much-needed game time.

Former Chelsea man Tariq Lamptey, who struggled at left back last week, could revert to right back as the experienced Joel Veltman may also need a breather.

That will only happen however if regular left back Pervis Estupinan recovers in time from his muscular injury. The Ecuadorian has missed the last two matches but could return to face Chelsea.

There could also be a potential debut for £9m January signing Eiran Cashin, whose all-round qualities have impressed Hurzeler following his arrival from Derby County. Cashin however is not expected to start.

“In possession he's a player with a very good left foot, so he can break lines with his passes,” said the German. “He is very clever when he decides to pass. He doesn't put his teammate under pressure.

"He always finds a teammate who can continue the game forward and I think that's a special quality. On top of that he is very aggressive against the ball.

“He likes to have personal duels, and he does not hide from making the last step. I knew that the club wanted to have him for a long time. We had the opportunity to sign him and we are all happy.

“The percentage that he will start the [Chelsea] game is not that high, but he will be in the squad and he will be an option.”

Carlos Baleba will hope to return to the midfield following his “muscular” injury and he could be back alongside Jack Hinshelwood, who had a torrid first 45 minutes at Forest as the lone midfielder.

Yankuba Minteh should get the nod ahead of Brajan Gruda on the right flank, with Kaoru Mitoma on the left as Simon Adingra – linked with a deadline day switch to Sunderland – likely to settle for a place on the bench once again.

Geoginio Rutter was one of the few players to emerge with credit from the City Ground and all things being equal should start ahead of Joao Pedro in the No 10 role behind Danny Welbeck, who will likely lead the line.

The other interesting call will be between the sticks as Bart Verbruggen could keep his spot despite conceding seven. Reliable understudy and cup keeper Jason Steele is injured, Carl Rushworth is cup tied and Tom McGill, recalled from his loan at MK Dons, will likely be on the bench.

The Canadian international played 25 times for the League Two side during a successful spell in the first half of the season.

Technical director David Weir said, “Tom will come back into the squad and provide additional competition and cover.

“With Jason Steele currently sidelined, Carl Rushworth, Killian Cahill and Tom will compete with Bart Verbruggen.”

Brighton predicted XI: Verbruggen; Lamptey, Van Hecke, Webster, Estupinan; Baleba, Hinshelwood; Minteh, Rutter, Mitoma; Welbeck.