Brighton predicted XI vs Southampton: £30m ace and ex-Sunderland man to debut

Brighton and Hove Albion ramp-up their pre-season preparation this Saturday against Southampton at St Mary's.
Fabian Hurzeler, 32, takes his Premier League team to meet Will Still, 32, who is charge at Southampton as the Saints prepare for their Championship campaign after last season's relegation.
Brighton have so far won all their pre-season fixtures against Wycombe Wanderers, Stoke City, Las Palmas and Coventry City. Brighton's new attacking arrivals Tommy Watson, Charalampos Kostoulas and Stefanos Tzimas are yet to feature in pre-season but Hurzeler said last week that the Southampton match was a realistic target for them.
Here's how Brighton could line-up at St Mary's...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.