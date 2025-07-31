New summer signing Babis Kostoulas could make his Brighton debut in the pre-season friendly against Southamptonplaceholder image
Brighton predicted XI vs Southampton: £30m ace and ex-Sunderland man to debut

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard

Chief sports correspondent

Published 31st Jul 2025, 23:00 BST
Southampton vs Brighton and Hove Albion at St Mary’s Stadium – Saturday, August 2 at 3.30pm

Brighton and Hove Albion ramp-up their pre-season preparation this Saturday against Southampton at St Mary's.

Fabian Hurzeler, 32, takes his Premier League team to meet Will Still, 32, who is charge at Southampton as the Saints prepare for their Championship campaign after last season's relegation.

Brighton have so far won all their pre-season fixtures against Wycombe Wanderers, Stoke City, Las Palmas and Coventry City. Brighton's new attacking arrivals Tommy Watson, Charalampos Kostoulas and Stefanos Tzimas are yet to feature in pre-season but Hurzeler said last week that the Southampton match was a realistic target for them.

Here's how Brighton could line-up at St Mary's...

The experienced goalkeeper will likely start against Southampton as Bart Verbruggen continues his recovery from a knee injury.

1. Jason Steele - GK

The experienced goalkeeper will likely start against Southampton as Bart Verbruggen continues his recovery from a knee injury. Photo: BHAFC

The Dutch midfielder could be the first choice right back this season... although Joel Veltman might a thing or two to say about that.

2. Mats Wieffer - RB

The Dutch midfielder could be the first choice right back this season... although Joel Veltman might a thing or two to say about that. Photo: BHAFC

Albion's player of the year will hope to focus on his football at Southampton after recent transfer links to Newcastle and Tottenham.

3. Jan Paul van Hecke - CB

Albion's player of the year will hope to focus on his football at Southampton after recent transfer links to Newcastle and Tottenham. Photo: BHAFC

The skipper will hope to get more minutes under his belt in pre-season. Expect Diego Coppola to also feature at some point at Southampton.

4. Lewis Dunk - CB

The skipper will hope to get more minutes under his belt in pre-season. Expect Diego Coppola to also feature at some point at Southampton. Photo: BHAFC

