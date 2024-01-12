Brighton £35m duo close to return after Dubai sessions but SEVEN to miss Wolves, Sheffield United and Luton Town
Brighton and Hove Albion have had their injury issues this term but they are a very respectable eighth in the Premier League, have qualified for the knockout stages of the Europa League and have advanced to the fourth round of the FA Cup.
Roberto De Zerbi’s team are currently going through their paces in the warmer climates of Dubai and are next in Premier League action against Wolves at the Amex Stadium on January 22. They then travel to Sheffield United for a fourth round FA Cup clash on January 27 and resume Premier League duties just a few days later at Luton Town on January 30.
The sessions in Dubai should help a few players with the recovery and here’s how De Zerbi’s squad is shaping up so far, including two players ready to return but seven still struggling...