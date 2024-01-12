BREAKING
Brighton's Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi has had significant injury issues this seasonBrighton's Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi has had significant injury issues this season
Brighton's Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi has had significant injury issues this season

Brighton £35m duo close to return after Dubai sessions but SEVEN to miss Wolves, Sheffield United and Luton Town

Brighton and Hove Albion are currently preparing for the second half of the campaign with warm weather training in Dubai
By Derren Howard
Published 12th Jan 2024, 13:10 GMT
Updated 12th Jan 2024, 13:39 GMT

Brighton and Hove Albion have had their injury issues this term but they are a very respectable eighth in the Premier League, have qualified for the knockout stages of the Europa League and have advanced to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Roberto De Zerbi’s team are currently going through their paces in the warmer climates of Dubai and are next in Premier League action against Wolves at the Amex Stadium on January 22. They then travel to Sheffield United for a fourth round FA Cup clash on January 27 and resume Premier League duties just a few days later at Luton Town on January 30.

The sessions in Dubai should help a few players with the recovery and here’s how De Zerbi’s squad is shaping up so far, including two players ready to return but seven still struggling...

Continues his lengthy rehab from a knee injury and the Albion winger as he likely to be out for the remainder of the campaign. A huge blow!

1. Solly March - out

Continues his lengthy rehab from a knee injury and the Albion winger as he likely to be out for the remainder of the campaign. A huge blow! Photo: OLI SCARFF

Still struggling with his thigh injury. Roberto De Zerbi hopes to have the Barcelona loan ace back in five weeks, with Sheffield United away on Feb 18 or Everton at the Amex on Feb 24 in mind

2. Ansu Fati - out

Still struggling with his thigh injury. Roberto De Zerbi hopes to have the Barcelona loan ace back in five weeks, with Sheffield United away on Feb 18 or Everton at the Amex on Feb 24 in mind Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos

The £15m Brazilian missed the Stoke clash after picking up a knock but he should be fit, firing and available for selection at Wolves

3. Igor - fit to go

The £15m Brazilian missed the Stoke clash after picking up a knock but he should be fit, firing and available for selection at Wolves Photo: Julian Finney

A knee issue here sustained against Arsenal. The experienced defender is one of many players expected back in mid February - which could also see him back to action at Sheffield United on Feb 18 or perhaps even Tottenham on Feb 10

4. Joel Veltman - out

A knee issue here sustained against Arsenal. The experienced defender is one of many players expected back in mid February - which could also see him back to action at Sheffield United on Feb 18 or perhaps even Tottenham on Feb 10 Photo: Charlie Crowhurst

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BrightonLuton TownSheffield UnitedWolvesPremier League