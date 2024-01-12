Brighton and Hove Albion are currently preparing for the second half of the campaign with warm weather training in Dubai

Brighton and Hove Albion have had their injury issues this term but they are a very respectable eighth in the Premier League, have qualified for the knockout stages of the Europa League and have advanced to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Roberto De Zerbi’s team are currently going through their paces in the warmer climates of Dubai and are next in Premier League action against Wolves at the Amex Stadium on January 22. They then travel to Sheffield United for a fourth round FA Cup clash on January 27 and resume Premier League duties just a few days later at Luton Town on January 30.

The sessions in Dubai should help a few players with the recovery and here’s how De Zerbi’s squad is shaping up so far, including two players ready to return but seven still struggling...

1 . Solly March - out Continues his lengthy rehab from a knee injury and the Albion winger as he likely to be out for the remainder of the campaign. A huge blow! Photo: OLI SCARFF

2 . Ansu Fati - out Still struggling with his thigh injury. Roberto De Zerbi hopes to have the Barcelona loan ace back in five weeks, with Sheffield United away on Feb 18 or Everton at the Amex on Feb 24 in mind Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos

3 . Igor - fit to go The £15m Brazilian missed the Stoke clash after picking up a knock but he should be fit, firing and available for selection at Wolves Photo: Julian Finney