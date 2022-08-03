Cucurella, 25, looked destined to move to Man City earlier this window but their bid of £30m fell way short of Brighton‘s £50m valuation.

Chelsea now seem in pole-position to land to the Spaniard and are said to be willing to match Brighton’s asking price.

Carragher has been impressed with Cucurella since he arrived in the Premier League, having joined Graham Potter’s Brighton for £15.4m from Getafe last season.

“Like any transfer, you have to see if he plays well and is he worth it?,” said Carragher when commenting on his potential move to Man City earlier this window.

“Man City usually spend £40m to £50m on full backs since Pep [Guardiola] came.

“He looks a classy player in the Brighton shirt and they play similar type of football.

“I’m sure he would be a good signing and a player they possibly need.”

Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...

1. Chelsea in for Chukwuemeka Chelsea are set to sign Aston Villa midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka for £20m. (Sky Sports) Photo Sales

2. Palace close in on defender deal Crystal Palace have agreed a fee with Larne FC to sign defender Kofi Balmer. The centre-back is now finalising terms on a move to Selhurt Park. (Sky Sports) Photo Sales

3. Albion keen on Udogie Brighton are pushing to sign Udinese left-back Destiny Udogie as a potential replacement for Chelsea target Marc Cucurella. (Sport Italia) Photo Sales

4. Fulham bid for Bailly Fulham have submitted an offer for Manchester United defender Eric Bailly. (Football Insider) Photo Sales