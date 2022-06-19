Trossard, 26, is in the last year of his Albion contract and is said to be on the radar of new Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag.

Brighton would not want to part with their star man – especially as midfielder Yves Bissouma has left for Tottenham – but former Arsenal man Paul Merson believes he could shine at Old Trafford.

“He could go play for Manchester United, he ticks a lot of boxes, even for teams like Everton and Tottenham Hotspur,” said the former Arsenal and England man.

“Trossard is such an intelligent footballer and a special, special players on his day.

“No disrespect to Brighton, but he can go higher and easily turn out for one of the top teams in the Premier League.”

