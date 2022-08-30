All the latest transfer news and rumours involving Brighton and Hove Albion.

Brighton will be hoping to continue their unbeaten start to the Premier League season when they face Fulham on Tuesday evening.

The Seagulls ran out 1-0 winners when they came up against Leeds United on Saturday afternoon, and will travel to Craven Cottage to test their mettle against a side who lost to league leaders Arsenal over the weekend.

But with the transfer deadline fast approaching, how are things looking in the market?

Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...

Tottenham discussed a potential loan with an option-to-buy clause for Leeds United winger Daniel James last week. Everton have also asked about the Wales international. The situation remains open, with Leeds open to the prospect of keeping the player at Elland Road. (Fabrizio Romano)

Leeds United remain keen on signing Wolves striker Hwang Hee-chan before the transfer window closes. It is that the Whites could spend up to £20m to land the player if Wanderers make him available. (TEAMtalk)

Newcastle United hold a “strong interest” in Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko. The player is currently on loan at AC Milan, but is expected to bring his spell at the San Siro to an end early. Nottingham Forest and Serie A outfit Monza are also keen. (CalcioMercato)

Brighton are keen to sign 17-year-old Argentinian star Facundo Buonanotte. The attacking midfielder currently plays for Rosario Central, who are managed by ex-Man United and Man City forward Carlos Tevez. Albion are understood to have reached an “an agreement in principle” of around £10m, and the player could sign a contract with the Seagulls until 2027. Previously, Tevez has compared Buonanotte to Lionel Messi. (TyC Sports)

Manchester United have rebuffed approaches for Aaron Wan-Bissaka from West Ham and Crystal Palace for Aaron Wan-Bissaka. United do not plan to sell or loan the defender in this transfer window as it would be too late to bring in a suitable replacement. (The Athletic)

Arsenal want Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, and could make a move for the player before the transfer window closes, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Italian reporter said: “I’m told that they are asking for information on a super-talented guy playing for Shakhtar, Mudryk is his name. He was really close to joining Brentford, but then some German clubs and Juventus were interested. Now Arsenal are asking for information, let’s see if it becomes a negotiation because as of now, there is no talks club-to-club, Arsenal and Shakhtar.” (Here We Go Podcast)

Nottingham Forest are close to completing a deal for former Tottenham right-back Serge Aurier. The defender is a free agent after his contract at Villarreal expired last month. It is understood that he will sign a two-year contract at the City Ground. Forest are also in advanced talks to sign Wolves centre-back Willy Boly. (Sky Sports)