Barcelona wonderkid Ansu Fati is set to make a shock loan move to Brighton and Hove Albion, Fabrizio Romano has sensationally reported.

The Spanish forward, 20, is among the most promising youngsters in world football and has been linked with moves to Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham among others.

Fati, a La Liga and Nations League winner, is contracted to Barcelona until 2027 and has a release clause rising to €1 billion (£846m).

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano announced on social media this evening (Wednesday, August 30) that the 20-year-old is set to move Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton this summer.

“Brighton are closing in on Ansu Fati deal as Barça are prepared to accept the formal proposal received on loan,” the transfer expert wrote.

"Ansu Fati has accepted Brighton as destination — De Zerbi, key factor.

“Final green light soon and then here we go.”

Within an hour, Romano issued a further update.

"Ansu Fati to Brighton, here we go!” he wrote. “Deal in place between Brighton and Barça as revealed earlier, verbal agreement now done.

“No buy option clause. Loan deal until June 2024.

“Main part of salary covered. Travel booked on Thursday, Brighton want it signed ASAP.”

The signing of Fati would be a huge statement of intent by the Seagulls, who will be playing in the Europa League this season.

The forward, a left winger by trade, would offer further competition for places in a team stacked with attacking talent.

Albion secured the signing of teenage midfielder Carlos Baleba from Lille on Tuesday (August 29) – taking the club’s spending for the summer above £80m, a record-breaking sum for the club.