Brighton ready for triple transfer decision this summer after West Ham, Leicester and Ipswich deals

Brighton and Hove Albion will have three big transfer decisions to make this summer.

The Seagulls have a number of bright young talents on loan across the European leagues – and also three in the Premier League.

Facundo Buonanotte left the south coast last summer for a season with Leicester City, while Evan Ferguson and Julio Enciso went in search of regular football at West Ham United and Ipswich Town respectively last January.

All three are set to return to Brighton when the season ends but all three will be uncertain of their long-term futures. Here's what we know so far:

Brighton's Facundo Buonanotte has struggled in the second part of the season at Leicester City

Evan Ferguson: Much was expected from the Ireland international striker this season but it's proved a frustrating campaign. Ferguson struggled to force his way in Hurzeler's thinking and was behind Danny Welbeck, Georginio Rutter and Joao Pedro in the pecking order.

The 20-year-old was then hit with an ankle injury before securing a loan to West Ham, where he reunited with ex-Albion boss Graham Potter. Ferguson is yet to score from six appearances at West Ham and has so far struggled to make an impact in the second half of the season. Fans have criticised the Brighton man and Potter has been forced to defend his performances in press conferences.

He is contracted with Brighton until June 2029 and will hope to impress when he returns in pre-season. Welbeck and Rutter will likely be at Albion next term and much will depend on Pedro. If Brighton receive a huge offer for the Brazilian and decide to sell, that could open the door for Ferguson. The Seagulls have though already spent £22m on young Greek striker Stefanos Tzimas, who arrives this summer.

Facundo Buonanotte: The talented Argentinian playmaker was a regular in the early part of the season at Leicester under Steve Cooper. The 20-year-old impressed with four goals and two assists and was easily one of Leicester's best players and the best chance they had of staying in the Premier League.

Cooper was however sacked, Ruud van Nistelrooy took charge and Buonanotte's form slumped. Leicester were beaten 3-0 by Newcastle last night and are near-certain to be relegated. His best position is playing on the right flank and cutting inside on his left foot.

Brighton are quite well stacked in that department with Yankuba Minteh, Solly March, Brajan Gruda and Ferdi Kadioglu all capable in that role. The Seagulls also have the highly rated former Arsenal man Amario Cozier-Duberry on loan at Blackburn.

Buonanotte is contracted with the Seagulls until 2028. Can Hurzeler get the best from him, or is another loan or permanent move away on the cards this summer?

Julio Enciso: And finally the enigmatic talent of Julio Enciso. There’s so much to like about the Paraguayan who is currently on loan at relegation-bound Ipswich Town.

The 21-year-old has so far made seven top flight appearances for Kieran McKenna’s men and has delivered flashes of his talent, with two assists.

Ipswich will be in the Championship next term and may see Enciso as a good option for them as they try to claw their way back to the top flight.

He will have one-year remaining on his Albion contract this summer and some honest discussions between player, club and agent will need to be had.

Georginio Rutter and probably Matt O’Riley and Brajan Gruda are above him at Brighton for that No 10 role – but so far, all options remain open.