All the latest transfer news and speculation involving Brighton.

Brighton head into the weekend looking to extend their unbeaten start to the Premier League season.

The Whites have taken four points from their first two matches, but face a tricky task against David Moyes’ West Ham side.

For their part, the Hammers are yet to pick up a point in the top flight this term.

In the meantime, however, there is still plenty of transfer news to discuss.

Check out the latest Premier League speculation below...

Leeds United have tabled a bid of £3.3m plus add-ons to sign FC Zurich striker Wilfried Gnonto. It’s understood that the Swiss outfit are looking for a fee in the region of £6.75m for the Italian forward, with talks ongoing between the two clubs. (Francesco Guerrieri)

Leeds United have liked Stade Rennais forward Martin Terrier for a “long, long time”, and were gathering information on the player at the same time that they were scouting Paris Saint-Germain academy graduate Arnaud Kalimuendo, who would eventually move to Rennais himself. According to CBS reporter Ben Jacobs: “Terrier is the one that Leeds have kind of liked for a long, long time. And whilst looking at Kalimuendo, they were concurrently determining whether there was any possibility of signing him. And they’ve tracked him for a long time, they’ve put in a lot of work, they’ve done a lot of analysis.” (GiveMeSport)

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has emerged as Real Madrid’s favourite option to replace Manchester United-bound Casemiro in the Spanish capital. It is understood that the Magpies would seek a fee of around £86m - double what they paid for the Brazilian - before even entertaining the notion of a sale. (AS)

Watford have rejected a new offer from Newcastle United for Joao Pedro worth £22m plus £3m in add-ons. It is unclear at this stage whether the Magpies will return with an improved bid, but the Hornets have expressed a “strong desire” to keep the player at Vicarage Road. (The Athletic)

Brighton are understood to be readying a move for Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour. The Seagulls are said to be lining up a £10m permanent deal for the Scotland international, but the Blues could look to use the 21-year-old as a makeweight in an agreement for Everton attacker Anthony Gordon. (Scottish Daily Express)

Crystal Palace will attempt to “hijack” Nottingham Forest’s hunt for Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar despite the Frenchman already agreeing personal terms with the newly-promoted side. It is understood that Forest are failing to meet the French side’s £13m valuation of the 24-year-old. (L’Equipe)

West Ham are “progressing” in their bid to lure Club Brugge star Hans Vanaken to the Premier League. The Hammers are hopeful of being able to negotiate a deal worth around £12.6m with future add-ons. (Dean Jones - GiveMeSport)