All the latest transfer news involving Brighton and Hove Albion.

Brighton will be looking to improve on their midweek defeat to Fulham when they face Leicester City on Sunday afternoon.

The Seagulls have been beaten just once this season, and currently sit fourth in the table with 10 points from their first five matches.

Graham Potter’s men came undone against Marco Silva’s newly-promoted Cottagers on Tuesday night, with Alexis Mac Allister’s consolation penalty ultimately not enough to preserve their unbeaten start to the campaign.

For their part, Leicester lost 1-0 to a resurgent Manchester United in midweek.

The Foxes have now lost four of their opening five matches this term, drawing just once on the opening day against Brentford.

They are currently bottom of the table with one point.

But with the dust beginning to settle on this summer’s transfer window, and with teams all across the division getting used to their new look squads, what’s the current state of play at the Amex Stadium?

Leeds United are considering a winter transfer for defender Kai Wagner. Philadelphia Union are “very reluctant” to let their star left-back go in the middle of the season, however. (Manuel Veth)

Newcastle United were quoted “ludicrous fees” for a number of targets over the course of the summer transfer window. Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Brentford’s Ivan Toney and Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby would have all cost the Magpies in excess of £50 million each. (The Athletic)

Leeds United were interested in making a deadline day swoop for Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, but the Nigeria international ultimately proved to be unattainable. (The Athletic)

Newcastle United wanted to sign Tottenham attacker Lucas Moura on Deadline Day, as did Aston Villa. Spurs, however, decided to keep the Brazilian. Moura’s future remains open, with the player out of contract at the end of the season. As such, the 30-year-old could leave for free next summer. (Fabrizio Romano)

The FA “refused the possibility” of extending the transfer deadline so that midfielder Steven Alzate could join West Brom in the closing stages of the window. The 23-year-old will remain at Brighton for the time being. (Pipe Sierra)

Arsenal are “likely” to make a move for Palmeiras midfielder Danilo in January. The Brazilian is said to fit the profile of the kind of player that Mikel Arteta is hoping to bring in to bolster his options in the centre of the park. (The Independent)

Belgian right-back Thomas Foket almost joined West Ham on deadline day. The Hammers were willing to offer around £3 million, with a three-year contract on the table. Foket’s current side Stade Reims refused the bid, however, and demanded closer to £5.2 million. (Sacha Tavolieri)