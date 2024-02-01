Brighton's Polish midfielder Jakub Moder is of interest to Everton

Brighton and Hove Albion are said to have thwarted Everton's attempts to take midfielder Jakub Moder on loan.

Moder joined Brighton in 2020 for around £8m from Lech Poznan. He was regular in the team under former boss Graham Potter but a serious ACL knee injury hindered his progress.

The 24-year-old Poland international was sidelined for almost two-years and is only now making his way back to first team football.

Roberto De Zerbi has managed his minutes carefully this term and Moder has made just seven outings – mainly from the bench, although he did start his first match since his injury in the FA Cup win at Stoke.

Everton reportedly registered their interest, according to sportowefakty.wp.pl. But the midfielder is highly thought of at Brighton and is expected to get further opportunities in the second half the campaign as the Seagulls compete in the Premier League, the Europa League and the FA Cup.

Moder's importance to the squad also increased further today as fellow midfielder Mo Dahoud was allowed to leave on loan to Bundesliga outfit Stuttgart.

Brighton are quite short in central midfield as they continue to cope with the loss of Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister, who both left last summer. Billy Gilmour and Pascal Gross remain the first choice pairing, with Carlos Baleba, James Milner (when fit) and Moder all in contention. The Seagulls have also been linked to Leicester City man Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.