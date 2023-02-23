Brighton release important FA Cup ticket update ahead of Stoke City trip

Brighton and Hove Albion face Stoke City in the fifth round of the FA Cup next Tuesday night

Brighton and Hove Albion will hope to make further progress in the FA Cup as they travel to Stoke City on Tuesday February 28.

Albion, who are seventh in the Premier League and challenging for European qualification, are determined to enjoy a lengthy run in the cup this year but Stoke City on a Tuesday night is rarely an easy place to secure a victory.

Stoke are a lowly 17th in the Championship but have shown signs of improvement in recent weeks under their head coach Alex Neil and navigated their way to this stage of the competition with wins against League Two outfits Hartlepool and Stevenage. Albion have progressed to the fifth round thanks to 5-1 third round triumph at Middlesbrough and followed that with a memorable 2-1 win against Liverpool at the Amex Stadium.

Kaoru Mitoma of Brighton celebrates his late winner against Liverpool in the previous round of the FA Cup

The Seagulls have proven they are capable of matching anyone on their day and are targeting a trophy this campaign. The likes of Lewis Dunk, Solly March and Pervis Estupinan are all playing some of the best football of their careers, while midfield duo Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo are not expected to be at the club for too much longer. The current group of players is possibly the best chance Albion have had for some time to achieve success and it’s one they are keen to grasp.

Stoke however will provide a stern test on their home ground and the FA Cup will doubt generate a tough atmosphere for the Albion players to cope with.

Fans who are keen to travel were given this update from Albion today: “Tickets for our Emirates FA Cup fifth round tie at Stoke City will go off sale at 2pm on Friday (24 February).