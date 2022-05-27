Ferguson has been involved with the first team group this season and has also been banging in the goals for the under-23s – netting eight goals in 17 starts.

He featured for the first team at the start of the campaign in the 2-0 Carabao Cup win at Cardiff and also played in the FA Cup matches in the win at West Brom and the defeat at Tottenham last February.

The 17-year-old also made his Premier League debut during a disappointing 3-0 home defeat to Burnley.

The youngster from Dublin – who has made five appearance for the Republic of Ireland under-21s – joined Brighton in 2021 after Albion nipped ahead of Liverpool to land the talented youngster.

“You forget he’s only 17, especially when you watch him every day in training,” said Potter.

“What we’ve done this year is expose him regularly to first team training and he’s not looked out of place.

“We have to be responsible because of how young he is so a lot of that we consider in making decisions around him. He’s done fantastically well, he really has, and we’re pleased with him.

“With young players you’re better off assessing them after they’ve played 40-50 matches because otherwise you can get caught up in the euphoria and their potential. The reality is until they’ve played that amount of games it’s difficult to really say but everything you need, he’s got.

“Character wise, his personality and mindset are all really good. We’ve got a lot of faith in him.”

