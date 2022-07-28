Weir was appointed the new Albion technical director six weeks ago, having worked in the role in an interim capacity following Dan Ashworth’s departure from the club in February.

In an interview with the Brighton and Hove Albion website, David Weir outlined the club’s transfer policy and goals for the future.

Weir said: “We are not a club at the minute that’s going to buy ready-made top ten Premier League footballers, which is what we want to be as a football club.

“I think our model is more based around buying a little bit early and developing those players and sometimes loans are the best way of doing that.”

Weir said he wants the club to gain a reputation as one that gives young players an opportunity to play in the top-flight of English football.

However, he also stated that there was alterative pathways for younger players to get a chance in the first-team.

The 43-year-old explained: “We are fortunate that we have a manager that will give young players a chance such as Tariq Lamptey, Robert Sanchez and guys who have come in from a young age and been given an opportunity to play in the Premier League.

“Hopefully we will gain a reputation as a club that gives young players opportunities to play and develop in the Premier League, but that’s not the pathway for everyone. Some players need a step in between.

“Every player’s pathway is different, we look at every individual differently. We also have a pathway directly from the academy to the first team, it’s a big jump and players like Evan Ferguson and Jeremy Sarmiento have done it recently.”