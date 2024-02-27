Brighton and Hove Albion's April fixtures with Arsenal and Brentford have been changed

Two of Brighton’s Premier League fixtures in April have been chosen for live TV coverage.

Their trip to Brentford will now take place on Wednesday 3 April, kick off 7.30pm (instead of April 2 (7.45pm), and will be broadcast live on TNT Sports.

The Seagulls’ game against Arsenal at the Amex on Saturday 6 April will now kick off at 5.30pm and be televised by Sky Sports – it was due to kick-off at 3pm.