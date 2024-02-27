Brighton reveal important fixture changes that will impact Arsenal and Brentford
All the latest news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League
Two of Brighton’s Premier League fixtures in April have been chosen for live TV coverage.
Their trip to Brentford will now take place on Wednesday 3 April, kick off 7.30pm (instead of April 2 (7.45pm), and will be broadcast live on TNT Sports.
The Seagulls’ game against Arsenal at the Amex on Saturday 6 April will now kick off at 5.30pm and be televised by Sky Sports – it was due to kick-off at 3pm.
A statement on the Brighton website said: “Ticket information for both fixtures will be confirmed shortly.”