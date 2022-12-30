Brighton reveal Premier League plan for Pele tribute ahead of Arsenal clash

Brighton and Hove Albion will help the Premier League pay tribute to football great Pele who passed away yesterday, aged 82.

Pele was a global figure in the world of football and the only player to win three World Cups

Albion welcome league leaders Arsenal to the Amex Stadium tomorrow and will hold a minute’s applause ahead of the 5.30pm kick-off.

A statement on the Albion website said: “The Premier League is deeply saddened by the passing of footballing great Pele, an extraordinarily gifted player who transcended the sport.

“In tribute to Pele, Albion and other Premier League clubs will hold a minute’s applause prior to kick-off in this weekend's match round including our fixture against Arsenal at the Amex. Players and match officials will wear black armbands.”

England World Cup winners Sir Bobby Charlton and Sir Geoff Hurst joined the tributes as the football world paid respects to Pele following the death of the Brazil great at the age of 82.

Pele, who won the World Cup three times, died on Thursday having been in hospital in Sao Paulo since late November.

As tributes poured in from across the world for the player widely regarded as the best to have graced the game, the Brazilian government announced a three-day national period of mourning.

Hurst – who scored a hat-trick in the 1966 final victory over West Germany at Wembley – and former Manchester United midfielder Charlton both played against Pele in the group stage of the 1970 World Cup, with Brazil winning 1-0 in Guadalajara.

“I have so many memories of Pele, without doubt the best footballer I ever played against (with Bobby Moore being the best footballer I ever played alongside),” Hurst said on Twitter.

“For me Pele remains the greatest of all time and I was proud to be on the pitch with him. RIP Pele and thank you.”

Charlton also played against Pele at the 1958 and 1962 World Cup finals.

“Pele was a truly magical footballer and a wonderful human being,” he said on the Manchester United website.

“It was an honour to have shared a pitch with him and I send my sincerest condolences to his family, friends and the Brazilian people.”

