Should Brighton sell their star striker Joao Pedro this summer? - here’s our verdict

Joao Pedro divides opinion with Brighton fans and even manager Fabian Hurzeler.

Eyebrows were raised when Hurzeler made Pedro captain for the 1-1 draw in the Premier League against Arsenal at the Amex Stadium last January.

The Brazilian international led the team out in the absence of experienced players Lewis Dunk, Danny Welbeck and Adam Webster. Pedro played quite well that day as he forced and converted a penalty to cancel out Ethan Nwaneri's opener.

Hurzeler praised the former Watford man for his leadership qualities and said he demands a great deal from the versatile £30m striker.

The decision surprised fans who have often questioned his commitment and body language on the pitch this season.

It felt at times as though Pedro was playing for a move at the end of the season, with Arsenal reportedly very keen on a summer move.

Training bust up and red card

Pedro has since fallen out of favour with Hurzeler. His needless red card in the 4-2 loss at Brentford last April tested the manager's patience and saw Pedro suspended for three matches as the Seagulls fell short in their push for European football.

Pedro was available for the last two victories against Liverpool and Tottenham but was omitted from both matchday squads due to a training ground bust-up with Brighton's Player of the Season, Jan Paul van Hecke.

Hurzeler's message to Pedro was clear, the team always comes before individuals. Pedro was said to have initiated the clash with Van Hecke in a training session before the win away Wolves.

Van Hecke played in the remaining matches but Pedro was pushed to one side by Hurzeler.

Trouble and talent

At his best, Pedro is a top-class Premier League operator. The 23-year-old netted 10 goals in the top flight this term with six assists.

In total, he has 20 goals and 10 assists from 70 appearances for the Seagulls in all competitions following his £30m move from Watford in 2023.

He also scored six goals in six outings for Brighton last season in the Europa League. His performances for Brighton have placed him on the radar of Liverpool and Arsenal, while several clubs across Europe could also be tempted this summer.

The recent discipline problems are unlikely to deter potential bidders. He's far from the first fiery forward and at 23, he has plenty of time to mature and improve.

His ability to play in numerous positions across the frontline makes him a very attractive option for the top teams.

He also has the confidence that's required to be successful at the highest level.

Sell or keep?

Brighton paid £30m for him and would hope to a least double that figure for a player who is contracted until June 2028.

The club have proved in the past, with the likes of Leo Trossard and Rob Sanchez, that they will not allow wantaway players to disrupt their team.

Trossard and Sanchez were both dropped prior to their moves to Arsenal to Chelsea respectively.

Brighton have taken a firm approach with Pedro and any bid of £50m-plus will likely be seriously considered by the Seagulls.

Albion have several attacking options. They signed Greek youngster Stefanos Tzimas last January for around £22m, while Evan Ferguson will also hope to kick start his career next term and fulfil his potential following his disappointing loan at West Ham.

Danny Welbeck continues to shine and Georginio Rutter should be fully fit and firing next season. Both are huge favourites with Hurzeler.

Brighton are quite well stacked and £60m or £70m for Pedro could allow them to invest in their squad further. A move seems right for all parties. Verdict: Sell.