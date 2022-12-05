Brighton send classy message to winger Kaoru Mitoma and Japan after 2022 FIFA World Cup shootout heartbreak

Brighton & Hove Albion have sent a message of support to winger Kaoru Mitoma and the Japanese national football team after they were beaten on penalties by Croatia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup round of 16.

The Blue Samurai were beaten 3-1 in the shootout after the tie finished 1-1 after 90 minutes and extra-time.

Mitoma, who took Japan’s second spot-kick, was denied in the shootout by Croatia keeper Dominik Livaković. The Dinamo Zagreb stopper also kept out ex-Liverpool winger Takumi Minamino and former Southampton defender Maya Yoshida as the 2018 FIFA World Cup runners-up advanced to the quarter-finals.

Posting on Twitter, Brighton & Hove Albion’s official account said: “An incredible journey comes to an end. Japan and Kaoru - you’ll be back.”

Mitoma appeared four times for the Blue Samurai in Qatar, and famously provided an assist in Japan’s shock 2-1 win over 2010 FIFA World Cup champions Spain during the group stage.

Japan’s conquerors Croatia will play the winners of tonight’s round of 16 tie between Brazil and South Korea in the quarter-finals on Friday.

