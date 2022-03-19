The Seagulls stopper has been picked for La Roja’s two home international friendlies against Albania and Iceland on March 26 and 29 respectively.

Athletic Bilbao’s Unai Simón has predominantly been named as Spain‘s first-choice stopper, with Sánchez and de Gea playing a back-up role.

But the United stopper, who has been one of the Reds’ standout players this campaign, will not have the chance to add to his 45 caps after being left out by Luis Enrique.

The 31-year-old has not won a cap for La Roja since October 2020 despite being regularly named in the former FC Barcelona manager’s squads.

Simón, who was Spain’s first choice goalkeeper at UEFA Euro 2020, Sánchez and Brentford’s David Raya, who has been called-up by Enrique for the first time, have all been preferred to United’s number one.

Sánchez and de Gea have kept seven clean sheets in 28 and 29 Premier League appearances respectively this season, while Raya has kept five in 15.

Simón, meanwhile, has kept nine clean sheets in 24 LaLiga games for Athletic during the 2021-22 campaign.

