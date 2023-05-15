Edit Account-Sign Out
Brighton set to appoint former Arsenal and Crystal Palace winger as academy recruitment lead

Brighton & Hove Albion are set to appoint Watford’s head of academy recruitment Jerome Thomas as their new academy recruitment lead, according to latest reports.

By Matt Pole
Published 15th May 2023, 14:59 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 15:01 BST

The Athletic claims the ex-Arsenal and Crystal Palace winger will head up the Seagulls’ under-16 to under-21 recruitment.

The 40-year-old has been the Hornets’ lead academy talent-spotter since July 2022.

He will work alongside Albion’s technical director David Weir, assistant technical director Mike Cave and head of recruitment Sam Jewell, according to The Athletic. Thomas will reportedly start his new role at the end of the month.

Brighton & Hove Albion are set to appoint Watford’s head of academy recruitment Jerome Thomas as their new academy recruitment lead, according to latest reports. Picture by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty ImagesBrighton & Hove Albion are set to appoint Watford’s head of academy recruitment Jerome Thomas as their new academy recruitment lead, according to latest reports. Picture by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images
The Athletic claims the Gunners academy graduate had no immediate plans to leave Vicarage Road until he was headhunted for the position at the Amex.

Thomas helped in the signing of approximately 35 players across the under-nine to under-21 age groups at Watford.

He was appointed Everton’s academy area co-ordinator for London in 2021 having previously held a part-time scouting role at Chelsea.

The winger enjoyed a 16-year playing career which included spells at Charlton Athletic, Portsmouth, and West Bromwich Albion.

The former England under-21 international lifted two FA Youth Cups at Arsenal in 1999-00 and 2000-01, and was part of the West Brom side that secured promotion to the Premier League from the Championship in 2009-10.

