Brighton set to appoint former Arsenal and Crystal Palace winger as academy recruitment lead

Brighton & Hove Albion are set to appoint Watford’s head of academy recruitment Jerome Thomas as their new academy recruitment lead, according to latest reports.

The Athletic claims the ex-Arsenal and Crystal Palace winger will head up the Seagulls’ under-16 to under-21 recruitment.

The 40-year-old has been the Hornets’ lead academy talent-spotter since July 2022.

He will work alongside Albion’s technical director David Weir, assistant technical director Mike Cave and head of recruitment Sam Jewell, according to The Athletic. Thomas will reportedly start his new role at the end of the month.

The Athletic claims the Gunners academy graduate had no immediate plans to leave Vicarage Road until he was headhunted for the position at the Amex.

Thomas helped in the signing of approximately 35 players across the under-nine to under-21 age groups at Watford.

He was appointed Everton’s academy area co-ordinator for London in 2021 having previously held a part-time scouting role at Chelsea.

The winger enjoyed a 16-year playing career which included spells at Charlton Athletic, Portsmouth, and West Bromwich Albion.