Brighton set to battle Arsenal and Newcastle United for highly-rated ‘£36m’ Juventus and Italy star

Italian outlet CMW has reported that new Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi is keen for a reunion with the 24-year-old, having worked together at Sassuolo for two years.

Locatelli made 99 Sassuolo appearances under the former Shakhtar Donetsk boss – scoring seven goals and providing 11 assists – before moving to Juventus on an initial two-year loan with an obligation to buy in August 2021.

The former AC Milan talent is also a huge admirer of the 43-year-old. In an April 2021 interview with Corriere dello Sport, when both men were still at Mapei Stadium - Città del Tricolore, Locatelli said: “He [De Zerbi] is one of the best coaches around, and with him you learn a lot. My confidence has grown and now I am more sure of my possibilities."

Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly set to duke it out with Premier League rivals Arsenal and Newcastle United for the signing of Juventus and Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli. Picture by Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since working with De Zerbi, the midfielder has gone on to earn 24 Italy caps, win the 2020-21 Premio Bulgarelli Number 8 Award for best midfielder, lift last summer’s delayed UEFA Euro 2020 with the Azzurri, and secure a move to arguably Italy’s biggest club side.

CMW has reported that a bid of £36million would be enough to prize Locatelli away from Juventus, but competition for his services is fierce.

The Italian outlet has reported that Saudi-backed Newcastle have turned their attentions to the midfield maestro.

CMW has reported that the Magpies are set to make an ‘unmissable offer’ of €40million for the Italian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Locatelli also remains a long-term transfer target for Arsenal, who came close to bringing him to the Emirates last summer.

According to TalkSport, Locatelli snubbed the Gunners despite the North London outfit offering the midfielder more money than Juventus.