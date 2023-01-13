Brighton set to battle it out with Everton, Fulham and Sevilla for '€15m' son of AC Milan legend

The 22-year-old has fallen out of favour at Les Dogues, but impressed for his country at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
A foot injury has restricted the son of AC Milan legend George Weah to just nine Ligue Un appearances this season – although he has managed to register two assists.
Weah netted in the United States’ 1-1 draw with Wales in the World Cup group stages. He started all four games as the US exited at the last 16 stage to the Netherlands.
French outlet L'Équipe has reported that Weah’s performances in Qatar caught the eye of ‘several foreign clubs’.
According to L'Équipe, Albion, Everton, Fulham and Sevilla have been ‘looking seriously at his profile’,although no official bids have yet been made.
Weah is under contract at Lille until June 2024. The French club reportedly value the American international at €15 million.