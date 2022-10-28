Brighton set to battle it out with Juventus, AS Roma and Lazio for international goalkeeper

Brighton & Hove Albion have joined the race to sign Empoli and Italy goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario but face fierce competition from Italian heavyweights Juventus, AS Roma and Lazio for his services. Picture by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Italian outlet DirettaGoal has reported that Seagulls manager Roberto De Zerbi is targeting the 26-year-old as a potential back-up to Albion number one Robert Sánchez.

Reports in Italy have suggested that Empoli will move for Bari’s former Leeds United keeper Elia Caprile should Vicario depart Stadio Carlo Castellani.

Vicario, who joined Empoli in July after impressing while on loan from Cagliari last season, has kept ten clean sheets in 51 games for Gli Azzurri.