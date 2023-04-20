Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly among five Premier League clubs interested in securing the services of KRC Genk winger – and one of European football’s top creators this season – Mike Trésor Ndayishimiye.

The 23-year-old has enjoyed an excellent 2022-23 campaign for the Jupiler Pro League leaders.

The Belgium under-21 international has provided a staggering 22 assists, and netted eight goals, in 30 matches for KRC.

Trésor’s assist tally is the best across UEFA’s top ten leagues, and the second-best in Europe overall.

Picture by VIRGINIE LEFOUR/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

The Genk winger has provided more assists this season than Manchester City hero Kevin De Bruyne (17), Paris Saint-Germain superstars Lionel Messi (14) and Neymar (11), and Arsenal fan favourite Bukayo Saka (10), according to transfermarkt.

Only Rayan Philippe, who plays in Luxembourg’s top-flight, has created more goals than Trésor in 2022-23 (22).

The Belgian’s sensational campaign has attracted the interest of five Premier League clubs, according to 90min.com.

The outlet claims Albion, Leicester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Brentford and Nottingham Forest have all sent scouts to watch Trésor in recent months.

Championship leaders Burnley are also keen on the winger, according to 90min.com. The Clarets reportedly saw an offer for Trésor rebuffed in January, but 90min.com claims Vincent Kompany’s side remain interested in Genk’s wing wizard.

Trésor began his professional career at Dutch outfit NEC Nijmegen in 2018. The Anderlecht youth academy product, who is also eligible to play for Burundi, scored seven times and created three assists in 29 games for NEC.

A permanent move to Willem II followed in 2020 after impressing on loan during the 2019-20 campaign.

Trésor played 60 times across his two spells at Willem II – netting 14 goals and creating 18 assists – before joining Genk in July 2021.