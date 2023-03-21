Brighton & Hove Albion have reportedly joined the race to sign Celta Vigo wonderkid Gabri Veiga but face fierce competition from, amongst others, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur for his services.

The Seagulls have joined a growing list of clubs who are interested in snapping up the 20-year-old.

The Spain under-21 international has been one of the breakout stars of the 2022/23 LaLiga campaign.

The midfielder has, so far, scored nine goals and provided three assists in 25 league games for Os Celestes in his first full season in professional football.

Picture by CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP via Getty Images

Veiga’s excellent form has caught the eye of a number of clubs, including some of Europe’s biggest names.

90min.com understands that Man United, Newcastle, Brighton and Brentford have sent scouts to watch the in-demand starlet in recent weeks.

But the outlet claims the quartet are just the latest in a long line of clubs to take an interest in Veiga.

90min.com has reported that Manchester City, Arsenal, Spurs and Chelsea have already watched the Celta star this season.

Veiga signed a new contract at Abanca-Balaídos in the summer, which reportedly includes a release clause of €40m.

90min.com claims Celta are open to selling their homegrown talent in the summer transfer window, and any deal worth €40m would double Os Celestes’ previous record sale of €20m.

Sources have also told 90min.com that FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid, Napoli, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund also hold an interest in Veiga.

The outlet has claimed that the midfielder is likely to stay in Spain, despite the interest from abroad.