Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the summer, but face competition from Premier League rivals Newcastle United and Aston Villa for the ex-Arsenal and Southampton ace’s services.

The former England international’s contract expires at the end of the campaign, but it has been reported that Oxlade-Chamberlain won’t be offered a new deal by the Reds.

The 29-year-old has fallen out of favour at Anfield. He has made just 12 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool this season.

The Daily Mail has reported that the midfielder has ‘emerged as a target’ for Albion, the Magpies, Villa, and clubs in Serie A.

Picture by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

The outlet has claimed the Seagulls were interested in signing Oxlade-Chamberlain during the January transfer window, but were reluctant to pay a transfer fee given they could snap him up for nothing in the summer.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, who has 35 caps for England, has made 145 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool. He has scored 18 Reds goals, and recorded 15 assists, since his £35m move from Arsenal in August 2017.

The Southampton academy graduate has lifted the Premier League, EFL Cup, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup titles during his six-years at Anfield.

Oxlade-Chamberlain netted 20 goals, and provided 32 assists, in 198 appearances for the Gunners prior to his move to Merseyside.

