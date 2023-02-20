Brighton & Hove Albion have registered an interest in Belgium and AC Milan midfielder Charles De Ketelaere, but face fierce competition from French heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain and Premier League rivals Newcastle United and Leicester City for his services.

French PSG_b70858027.html">outlet Jeunes Footeux has reported that the Seagulls, Foxes and PSG are ‘interested’ in the 21-year-old, who moved to Italy in the summer from Club Brugge.

It has been reported that the trio will seek to bring the attacking midfielder on loan. AC Milan understands that clubs are reluctant to pay an immediate fee for the Belgium international, who is under contract at the San Siro until 2027.

The 21-year-old has struggled at AC Milan since his €32 million move from Club Brugge in August. De Ketelaere has, so far, failed to score a single goal in 27 appearances in all competitions for the Rossoneri.

His form is in stark contrast to his performances in Belgium. The young gun scored 25 goals, and provided 25 assists, in 120 games in all competitions for Brugge.

