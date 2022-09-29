Brighton set to hold fresh contract talks with fan favourites in news sure to delight supporters

The Athletic has reported that Albion are set to open talks with the popular midfield pair after starring for the fourth-placed Seagulls this season.

Both Mac Allister and Trossard have contracts that run to June 2024. The deals also include one-year options for Albion.

Argentina international Mac Allister is Brighton’s top goalscorer this season, with four goals in six games.

Brighton & Hove Albion are set to hold fresh contract talks with fan favourites Alexis Mac Allister (right) and Leandro Trossard (left), according to reports. Picture by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Belgium star Trossard, meanwhile, has netted two Premier League two and provided two assists for Albion in 2022-23.

The midfield maestros are both expected to represent their respective nations at this winter’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar.