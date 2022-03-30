After a goalless first half, Poland went ahead on 49 minutes. The host were awarded a penalty when former West Bromwich Albion midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak was bundled over in the box by Jesper Karlström.

Robert Lewandowski made no mistake from the spot to spark raucous scenes at Śląski Stadium in Chorzów.

But Sweden responded well after going behind. The visitors dominated proceeding but were kept at bay by some stout Polish defending.

With the visitors seemingly in the ascendancy, Poland doubled their advantage against the run of play on 72 minutes.

Marcus Danielson’s poor first touch allowed Napoli midfielder Piotr Zieliński to race clear, fire home and send the home crowd into raptures.

Moder, who has netted three goals in 27 Premier League appearances for Albion this season, played the full 90 minutes and was shown a yellow card on 51 minutes.

In last night’s other European qualifying play-off, Portugal secured passage to Qatar thanks to a 2-0 home win over North Macedonia.

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes was at the double for the hosts.

Hammers keen on David West Ham are considering a move for Jonathan David as David Moyes expands his search for a new striker for the summer window. (Calciomercato)

Man United eye Gomes Man United are prepared to agree a fee of over £32million to secure the services of Flamengo midfielder Joao Gomes. (Diario do Fla)

Molumby set for exit Brighton midfielder Jayson Molumby is set to seal a permanent to West Brom, where he is currently on loan. (Express and Star)

Man United could sell Garner Manchester United will consider selling midfielder James Garner to Leeds United this summer. (Daily Mail)