Brighton have snapped up another promising attacking player, who will be available in January 2025 (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images).

The Paraguay international is set to join the club from Inter Miami on undisclosed terms.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The midfielder was a regular for Inter Miami in the last MLS season. His contributions to the MLS side helped them reach the play-offs.

A statement from the club announcing the signing read: “We have agreed the signing of Paraguay international Diego Gomez, on undisclosed terms from MLS club Inter Miami.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He will join us on 1 January 2025 when the transfer window opens, subject to the usual regulatory processes.”

Head coach Fabian Hurzeler also commented on the signing. Speaking to a spokesperson for Brighton and Hove Albion, Hurzeler said: “We’re looking forward to working with Diego very soon.

"He has already made a real impression both at club and international level.

“Like all young players who come to us from abroad he will need a period of adjustment to the Premier League, but I feel he can make a big contribution and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Technical director David Weir said, “We’re pleased to welcome Diego to the club, and we believe he will be a very good addition to our squad.

“He’s a dynamic midfielder player who can contribute goals and assists and we believe his physical profile will be important as he adjusts to the challenge of the Premier League.

“He has only recently finished the MLS campaign so we’re confident he will be ready to compete for a place in the squad when he joins us next month.”