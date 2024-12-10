Brighton sign 21- year-old midfielder who played with Lionel Messi
The midfielder was a regular for Inter Miami in the last MLS season. His contributions to the MLS side helped them reach the play-offs.
A statement from the club announcing the signing read: “We have agreed the signing of Paraguay international Diego Gomez, on undisclosed terms from MLS club Inter Miami.
"He will join us on 1 January 2025 when the transfer window opens, subject to the usual regulatory processes.”
Head coach Fabian Hurzeler also commented on the signing. Speaking to a spokesperson for Brighton and Hove Albion, Hurzeler said: “We’re looking forward to working with Diego very soon.
"He has already made a real impression both at club and international level.
“Like all young players who come to us from abroad he will need a period of adjustment to the Premier League, but I feel he can make a big contribution and I’m looking forward to working with him.”
Technical director David Weir said, “We’re pleased to welcome Diego to the club, and we believe he will be a very good addition to our squad.
“He’s a dynamic midfielder player who can contribute goals and assists and we believe his physical profile will be important as he adjusts to the challenge of the Premier League.
“He has only recently finished the MLS campaign so we’re confident he will be ready to compete for a place in the squad when he joins us next month.”
