Erik Ten Hag has defended the transfer fees spent by Manchester United after they failed to beat a team worth £17m in Brighton in the Premier League.

United’s academy graduate Danny Welbeck came back to haunt his former club once again with a well-taken goal, before Pascal Gross doubled the lead with his seventh goal against the Old Trafford club in the league.

Substitute Joao Pedro arrowed a first-time shot past Andre Onana for 3-0 before Hannibal Mejbri scored an impressive consolation goal from distance.

The defeat leaves Manchester United in 13th position, with three defeats from five games so far this season.

It was also their third defeat against Brighton in two seasons – and second consecutive loss against The Seagulls at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag was reminded that Brighton’s starting XI cost just £17m – whilst Rasmus Hojlund and Andre Onana, alone, could eventually cost up to £120m.

“I think all the teams are spending a lot of money,” the Dutchman replied.

“I think also Brighton, they spend money as everyone is doing and when Man United is coming, it inflates the price and that is also the truth.”

Manchester United fans showed their discontent with loud boos after full debutant Rasmus Hojlund, 20, was taken off after an hour for Anthony Martial. The Danish striker had a goal disallowed in the first half and, alongside Marcus Rashford, was the hosts’ biggest threat.

However, Ten Hag thinks the boos were ‘positive’.

“You see that the fans on the first moment in Old Trafford and the reception for him was great,” he said. “I think he performed very well.

"So I think it's good that they, they give this signal, this message, it will give him belief, Rasmus.

"Everyone knows he came in with a, with a small issue.

“We built the fitness up over the past, three / four weeks, he's not ready for a whole game and we have many games to play all in short notice.”

On the defeat itself, the United manager added: “If you analyse that first half, it's crazy. I think we started well, we created chances. On the second attack for them and the first chance it's in

“And then we have to do better to deal with that setback. Then we find ourselves in the game, we score the equaliser.

"But then that is disallowed and that is, I think, in the stage where we are in, in this moment and then you can point to anyone, you have to look in the mirror, look to yourself. You have to make your own look. And I think we have to improve

