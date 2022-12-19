Alexis Mac Allister became the first ever Brighton and Hove Albion player to win the World Cup – but gave all the credit to his remarkable teammate Lionel Messi.

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister of Argentina touches the World Cup trophy during the award ceremony

Mac Allister was superb for Argentina throughout the entire tournament and then played a key role in the final as his outstanding display – complete with a perfect assist for their second goal – helped them to thrilling penalty shoot-out victory in the final against France.

Mac Allister has dazzled for Brighton during the last two seasons in the Premier League but the 23-year-old – who joined Albion for around £7m in in 2019 from Argentinos Juniors – also proved he can deliver on the biggest stage when it matters the most.

The Brighton star's tireless and classy contributions from midfield gave the Argentina team the perfect balance and provided the foundation for Messi, 35, to deliver his moments of genius at the crucial moments.

Messi certainly provided the magic but he could not have done so without the likes of Mac Allister. The Brighton ace however was quick to praise Messi in the chaotic aftermath of their extraordinary World Cup final triumph in Qatar.

“It is always Messi, it is always Messi. He is fantastic," said Mac Allister when asked to explain what the made the vital difference against France.

“I cannot explain in words what I am feeling now, I think this team gave everything on the pitch so I’m really happy for the result."

The Qatar World Cup has become known as the 'Messi World Cup' and seems to have cemented his reputation as the greatest player of his generation and possibly of all time. He certainly now ranks alongside the all-time greats such as Pele and Diego Maradona.

Mac Allister added: “I think he is the best player in the world, the best player of all time,” he told ITV Sport. “He is amazing, he is a really nice guy, he is humble so he has everything to be the best player in history so it is amazing to share a dressing room with him and I’m very grateful.”