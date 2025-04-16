Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chelsea will have to stump-up a Moises Caicedo type fee to tempt Albion this summer

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If one thing is certain in modern football, Chelsea will want to sign Brighton's talent.

In recent transfer windows Chelsea have spent more than £1bn, of which £225m went to Brighton in just one year – including a record fee of £115m for Moises Caicedo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marc Cucurella, Robert Sanchez and former Albion boss Graham Potter have also swapped the Amex Stadium for the riches of West London.

Georginio Rutter of Brighton & Hove Albion is wanted by Chelsea

Brighton have done pretty well out of the arrangement as they remain in good financial health and a consistent force in the top half of the Premier League.

Chelsea are sixth – they have been beaten twice by Brighton this term – and Enzo Maresca's inconsistent team are hoping to scrape into the Champions League places.

It’s not quite gone as planned at Stamford Bridge so the only obvious thing left to do is… sign another Brighton player – this time, Georginio Rutter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Transfer expert Florian Plettenberg posted: “Excl | Chelsea are closely monitoring the development of Georginio and have added him to their shortlist for the next transfer windows. Contract until 2028.”

Albion's impressive No 10 is currently on the sidelines with an ankle injury sustained in the FA Cup quarter-final penalty shootout loss to Nottingham Forest.

His absence has coincided with a recent dip in form that has seen the Seagulls lose 2-1 at old rivals Crystal Palace, 3-0 at home to Aston Villa followed by a frustrating 2-2 draw against relegation-bound Leicester City.

Georginio was at the Amex Stadium to cheer Brighton on against Leicester but he is still hobbling around in a protective boot and looks a long way from a return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With just six top-flight matches to go – starting at Brentford this Saturday – his season could already be over.

‘Uncomfortable’ fee for Georgino Rutter

Georginio arrived at Albion last summer as part of Brighton's £200m spend. The Frenchman was Brighton's record purchase as they handed Leeds United £40m for his services on a deal that runs until June 2028.

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber later admitted the fee was "a high-tide mark" for the prudent Seagulls and the deal made him feel "uncomfortable."

Barber needn't have worried. Georginio has had an excellent start to his Albion career with eight goals and five assists in all competitions. His value has likely doubled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Leeds man has played mostly in the No 10 role and offers a powerful and skilful presence to Fabian Hurzeler's team.

He has linked well with strikers Danny Welbeck and Joao Pedro and his recent injury is a major blow in Brighton's late push for European football.

Albion could still make it into Europe next term, which would be a fitting platform for Georginio and other Brighton talents such as Liverpool-linked Kaoru Mitoma, Arsenal-linked Joao Pedro and Manchester City-linked Carlos Baleba.

The Seagulls will have a tough task keeping their top talents this summer and Chelsea's interest in Rutter is another distraction – although not wholly unexpected. Tottenham are also believed to be tracking his progress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sussex World verdict

Brighton, as they often are, sit in a strong position with Rutter and have zero need to sell. The Frenchman is on a long contract and at just 22-years-of-age, he has plenty of time to develop further.

It’s possible he leaves this summer but only on one condition and that's if Chelsea make a ridiculous offer, similar to the Caicedo figure.

Rutter's value has already doubled but it's doubtful that even £80m would be enough to prise him away. Barber and chairman Tony Bloom are experienced and savvy negotiators. It's got to £100m-plus and then the question is, are Chelsea prepared to give Albion another hefty pay day?

My hunch is Rutter will stay this summer – but Mitoma and Pedro could be a different story.

For your next Albion read: The brilliant Brighton and Liverpool swap deal that makes perfect sense as Reds prepare '£70m' Kaoru Mitoma raid