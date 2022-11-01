Katie Robinson of Brighton & Hove Albion runs with the ball from Niamh Charles of Chelsea during the FA Women's Super League match

The 20-year-old has been named in the squad for the upcoming friendlies against Norway and Japan. Robinson has been in sparkling form Albion in the WSL and netted the winning goal in the 2-1 WSL victory over Reading.

Former Albion defender Maya Le Tissier, who joined Manchester United in the summer after making more than 50 WSL appearances for the Seagulls, is also called-up for the first time.

Albion’s Acting women's first-team manager Amy Merricks said, "Everyone at the club is absolutely delighted for Robbo to get her first England call-up. She's had a really strong start to the season and there is so much more to come from her. She's very grounded so she will take this in her stride, but it's a great opportunity for her to work with and learn from the very best."

Sarina Wiegman’s 25-player squad also sees a return for United striker Alessia Russo, who missed the 2-1 win over the United States and 0-0 draw against Czech Republic in October through injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan Nobbs and Niamh Charles return to the fold as well, while Demi Stokes, Jess Carter and Jess Park drop out.

Skipper Leah Williamson remains absent due to her foot issue.

The European champions conclude their fixtures for 2022 with a double-header of matches in Murcia, Spain, starting by playing Japan on November 11.

They then face Norway – who they beat 8-0 during their triumphant Euros campaign, and are now managed by former England interim boss Hege Riise – four days later as they continue their preparations for next summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wiegman said, “These will again be two good challenging games for us which is just what we want and need at this stage.

“We will come up against one team in Norway that we know plenty about and who are building again under Hege. However, before then we have a tough match against Japan, who are bringing a different style of play which is a good preparation for the World Cup.

“We are hoping the conditions in Spain will help us to maximise our training as every session counts, along with the matches of course, in helping us to be ready for the World Cup.